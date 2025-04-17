Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) CEO Fidji Simo Sells 8,133 Shares

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $338,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,646,426 shares in the company, valued at $68,491,321.60. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fidji Simo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $81,320.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $898,682.50.

Maplebear Stock Performance

NASDAQ CART traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,521,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,336. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Maplebear by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Maplebear by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Maplebear by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.61.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

