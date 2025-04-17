Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.54. Medicure shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 2,750 shares trading hands.
Medicure Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Medicure Company Profile
Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.
