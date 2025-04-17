Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Mobivity Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of MFON traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919. Mobivity has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.46.
About Mobivity
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mobivity
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.