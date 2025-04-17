Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Mobivity Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MFON traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919. Mobivity has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Mobivity alerts:

About Mobivity

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.