Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Short Interest Up 260.9% in March

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 260.9% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Modiv Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Modiv Industrial by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Modiv Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modiv Industrial Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE MDV traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 25,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,444. The company has a market capitalization of $151.60 million, a PE ratio of -138.27 and a beta of -0.24. Modiv Industrial has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.

Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 468.00%.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

