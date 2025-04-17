Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 29,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 62,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 37,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. 23,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,676. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

