Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 68,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 735,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
Moving iMage Technologies Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.37.
About Moving iMage Technologies
Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.
