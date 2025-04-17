Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 214.0% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Neste Oyj Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 86,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

Neste Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Neste Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

