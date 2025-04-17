Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nihon Kohden Stock Performance

Shares of NHNKY stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. 6,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487. Nihon Kohden has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 7.71%.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.