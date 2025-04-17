Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the March 15th total of 311,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 426,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Nissan Motor to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
Nissan Motor Stock Performance
Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Nissan Motor Company Profile
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.
