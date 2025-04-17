NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NSK Price Performance
Shares of NPSKY remained flat at $8.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620. NSK has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84.
NSK Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NSK
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.