NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NSK Price Performance

Shares of NPSKY remained flat at $8.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620. NSK has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84.

Get NSK alerts:

NSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.