nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in nVent Electric stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

nVent Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NVT traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,921. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,020,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,335 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $384,749,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,894,000 after buying an additional 29,794 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,630,000 after acquiring an additional 210,690 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CL King upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on nVent Electric from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on nVent Electric

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.