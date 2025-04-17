Oak Woods Acquisition (NASDAQ:OAKU) Shares Up 1.5% – Time to Buy?

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.81. Approximately 3,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 30,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Oak Woods Acquisition Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Woods Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 313,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,618 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses that operate in the public and private healthcare, medical services, and technology-enabled healthcare services sectors, as well as enterprise services, artificial intelligence, culture and media, computer and internet technologies, new consumer brands, blockchain, and other areas in the Asia-pacific region.

