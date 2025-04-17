Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.32 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.49). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 39.90 ($0.53), with a volume of 508,802 shares traded.
Panther Metals Trading Up 1.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 million, a PE ratio of -1,007.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 71.74.
Panther Metals Company Profile
The Company will utilise their extensive international network to identify opportunities in base, precious and energy metals.
