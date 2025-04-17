Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.32 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.49). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 39.90 ($0.53), with a volume of 508,802 shares traded.

Panther Metals Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 million, a PE ratio of -1,007.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 71.74.

Panther Metals Company Profile

Listed on the standard segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Panther Metals invests in or acquires companies or projects within the natural resources sector which have the potential for growth and value generation over the medium to long term.

The Company will utilise their extensive international network to identify opportunities in base, precious and energy metals.

