Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Trading Down 16.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) were down 16.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 634,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 960,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56.
Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Pasithea Therapeutics
Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.
