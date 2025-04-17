Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the March 15th total of 250,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.0 days.

Pernod Ricard Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDF traded down C$1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$100.55. 712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of C$93.40 and a 12 month high of C$162.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$102.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$113.25.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

