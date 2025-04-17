Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the March 15th total of 250,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.0 days.
Pernod Ricard Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDF traded down C$1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$100.55. 712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of C$93.40 and a 12 month high of C$162.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$102.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$113.25.
About Pernod Ricard
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pernod Ricard
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Stock Average Calculator
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.