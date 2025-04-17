Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Short Interest Down 94.6% in March

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Peruvian Metals Price Performance
OTCMKTS DUVNF remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Peruvian Metals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
About Peruvian Metals
