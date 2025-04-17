Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.44. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 4,410 shares.

Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharma-Bio Serv Dividend Announcement

About Pharma-Bio Serv

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Pharma-Bio Serv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -375.00%.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

