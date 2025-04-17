ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.53 and last traded at $58.53. Approximately 882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.
ProShares Ultra Real Estate Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $57.87 million, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93.
ProShares Ultra Real Estate Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Real Estate
About ProShares Ultra Real Estate
ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Real Estate
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.