ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.53 and last traded at $58.53. Approximately 882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

The firm has a market cap of $57.87 million, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate ( NYSEARCA:URE Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned 0.42% of ProShares Ultra Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

