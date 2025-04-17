Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Proto Labs

Proto Labs Stock Down 2.3 %

Proto Labs stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,774. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $794.66 million, a PE ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Proto Labs announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 249.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Proto Labs by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.