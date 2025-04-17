Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.29. Questerre Energy shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 40,545 shares.

Questerre Energy Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$107.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26.

Questerre Energy Company Profile

Questerre Energy Corp serves the oil and gas sector. The Canada-based company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas projects. It operates non-conventional projects such as tight oil, oil shale, shale oil and shale gas. The segments of the group are Western Canada; Quebec ; and Corporate and others.

