Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in The Carlyle Group stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,531,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,068. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

