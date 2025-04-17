RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMI remained flat at $14.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 29,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,900. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 483,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 87,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

