RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RMI remained flat at $14.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 29,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,900. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.