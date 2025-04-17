Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 177.0 days.
Rockwool A/S Price Performance
RKWBF stock remained flat at $34.79 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.30. Rockwool A/S has a one year low of $338.06 and a one year high of $493.48.
About Rockwool A/S
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rockwool A/S
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwool A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwool A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.