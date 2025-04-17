Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 177.0 days.

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

RKWBF stock remained flat at $34.79 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.30. Rockwool A/S has a one year low of $338.06 and a one year high of $493.48.

Get Rockwool A/S alerts:

About Rockwool A/S

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Rockwool A/S produces and sells stone wool insulation products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; acoustic solutions for ceilings and walls under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, soffits, roof detailing, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; and rootzone management solutions for controlled environment agriculture under the Grodan brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwool A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwool A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.