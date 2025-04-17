SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Shares Up 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €15.34 ($17.43) and last traded at €15.28 ($17.36). Approximately 47,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.82 ($16.84).

SAF-Holland Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $708.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is €16.46 and its 200 day moving average is €15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.30.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

