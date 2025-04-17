Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OILSF) Stock Price Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF – Get Free Report) was up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 15,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 33,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Saturn Oil & Gas Stock Up 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

About Saturn Oil & Gas

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and development of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan; Viking light oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan; Cardium light oil assets in Central Alberta; Montney and Swan Hills light oil in North Alberta.

