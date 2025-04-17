Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the March 15th total of 448,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 944,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBGSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

About Schneider Electric S.E.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,967. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38.

(Get Free Report)

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.