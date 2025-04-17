Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Down 7.4% – Here’s Why

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.62 ($0.02). Approximately 7,678,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 9,220,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).
Seeing Machines Stock Down 7.4 %
The company has a market cap of £100.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68.
About Seeing Machines
Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.
A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.
