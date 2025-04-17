Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Trading Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 7,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 18,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.
