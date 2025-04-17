Short Interest in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM) Rises By 231.0%

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, an increase of 231.0% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Stock Performance

IMOM stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,920. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.93. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $29.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01.

About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-North America stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. IMOM was launched on Dec 23, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

