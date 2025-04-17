Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Decreases By 66.6%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the March 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $9.97 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 297,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,108. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 81,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

