Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Decreases By 66.6%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the March 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $9.97 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 297,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,108. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
