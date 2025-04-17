Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Drops By 84.9%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the March 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE WIA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.16. 46,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,619. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
