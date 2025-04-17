Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Drops By 84.9%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the March 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE WIA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.16. 46,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,619. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 107,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 46,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 176,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

