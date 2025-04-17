Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 19,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 50,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Solvay Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

