StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the March 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GASS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

StealthGas Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in StealthGas by 701.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 5,542.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GASS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. 39,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $187.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $8.84.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.25 million for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

StealthGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.