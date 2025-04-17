StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the March 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.
StealthGas Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of GASS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. 39,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $187.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $8.84.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.25 million for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 11.36%.
StealthGas Company Profile
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.
