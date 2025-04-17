StockNews.com Upgrades MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) to “Hold”

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley raised MasterCraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W cut MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. 124,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,714. The company has a market cap of $258.50 million, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.34. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6,422.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 47,510 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,071,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,432,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

