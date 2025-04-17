Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Shares Up 8.1% – Here’s Why

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Summer Energy Trading Up 8.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

