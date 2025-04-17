Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and traded as high as $27.40. Symrise shares last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 96,378 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Symrise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYIEY

Symrise Stock Performance

Symrise Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21.

(Get Free Report)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.