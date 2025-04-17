Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.49 ($0.02). Tern shares last traded at GBX 1.37 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,310,676 shares trading hands.

Tern Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.42.

About Tern

Tern backs companies with proven technology, based in the UK but with global ambition.

Our management team has a strong track record of unlocking opportunities in the USA for UK companies.

We look for well-motivated teams who are building innovative high growth businesses, with revenue and IP, and which are harnessing software to create or disrupt markets.

We predominantly support software companies which develop commercial IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors, where safety and regulatory compliance are important market requirements.

Unlike many of our peers, we select to work with only a handful of companies in a given period.

