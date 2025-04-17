The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The China Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The China Fund in the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The China Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in The China Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The China Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its position in The China Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

The China Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. The China Fund has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

