TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Short Interest Down 76.7% in March

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ERNZ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,501. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $142.49 million and a P/E ratio of 10.16.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from TrueShares Active Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Active Yield ETF (ERNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to outperform the broader market by investing in a portfolio of 50-150 income-generating securities derived from quantitative and qualitative analysis. ERNZ was launched on Apr 30, 2024 and is issued by Truemark Group.

