Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,190. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 329,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 79,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 133,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

