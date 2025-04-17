Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,190. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
