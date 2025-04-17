VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 45,364 shares trading hands.
VPR Brands Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
About VPR Brands
VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VPR Brands
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.