Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Trading Up 2.1% – Here’s Why

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €22.15 ($25.17) and last traded at €21.90 ($24.89). 36,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.45 ($24.38).
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11.
Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.
