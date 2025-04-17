Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Trading Up 2.1% – Here’s Why

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €22.15 ($25.17) and last traded at €21.90 ($24.89). 36,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.45 ($24.38).

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11.

About Wacker Neuson

(Get Free Report)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.