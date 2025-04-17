Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Update

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a growth of 89.8% from the March 15th total of 77,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Waterdrop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Waterdrop by 1,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,291,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop Stock Performance

NYSE WDH traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. 89,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,034. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $460.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of -0.38. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

Waterdrop Announces Dividend

Waterdrop Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Waterdrop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

(Get Free Report)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.