Wellchange (NASDAQ:WCT) Stock Price Up 12.4% – Time to Buy?

Wellchange Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:WCT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. 2,720,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,766,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Wellchange Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wellchange

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wellchange stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wellchange Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:WCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Wellchange as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Wellchange

Wellchange Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise software solution services provider in Hong Kong. The company provides tailor-made software solutions, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, and white-labelled software design and development services.

