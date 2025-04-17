Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.42. 186,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 219,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1485 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.
