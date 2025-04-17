Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.42. 186,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 219,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1485 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDI. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $27,000.

