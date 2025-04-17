Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the March 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 81,497 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 133,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,083 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 0.5 %

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. 347,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,296. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $4.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

