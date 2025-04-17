WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.68. Approximately 5,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 45,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

WildBrain Stock Performance

WildBrain Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$360.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -811.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the development, production, and distribution of films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Content and Licensing; Global Licensing; and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children’s and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and sells advertising ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms.

