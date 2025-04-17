WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.62 and last traded at $34.77. 49,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 68,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.18.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $452.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 206,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 811,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

