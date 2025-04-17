Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 8.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 134,682,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 35,780,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.26. The firm has a market cap of £713,361.93, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
