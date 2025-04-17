Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 8.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) dropped 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 134,682,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 35,780,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.27. The stock has a market cap of £713,361.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

